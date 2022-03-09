MLB cancels more games with labor talks not able to reach a deal

(CNN) Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Opening Day has been pushed back until at least April 14 as the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) could not reach a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

"In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal."

CNN has reached out to the players union for comment.

Manfred said another two series are being canceled and Opening Day is postponed again.