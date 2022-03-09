Daniel Kumermann is a former foreign affairs journalist, Czech Ambassador to Israel (1999-2003), Consul General in Los Angeles (2006-2011), and signatory of the Charter 77 human rights declaration. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

Prague (CNN) In the early hours of an August day in 1968, I was awakened by the continuous thunder of heavy planes flying low overhead -- we lived relatively close to Prague's largest airport.

It was about 3:00 a.m., and a few hours later came the explanation. The radio, instead of the usual morning music, had only one topic -- the Czech government's announcement that we were being occupied by the armies of the Warsaw Pact and should not resist in any way.

Two hours later, in the city center I saw the real thing: hundreds of tanks rolling around the streets, many destroying parked cars where it was too narrow to pass. Tanks patrolled the main corners and were stationed in front of almost every institution. It was not only the first time that I saw a tank, but could touch it too. It was also the first time I heard a machine gun from very close, and saw the bullet trails just above my head.

All these frightening details -- and many more -- are still firmly imbedded in my mind, 53 years later. Like the city buzzing with various small acts of resistance. Almost every wall was plastered with some kind of anti-Russian or anti-Soviet slogan, and thousands of various leaflets and special editions of newspapers were distributed.

Despite the overwhelming mass of steel around us, we kept refusing to accept its reality. We still believed that we could somehow protect and preserve the process of democratization of our country known as the Prague Spring.

Read More