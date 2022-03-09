An election in India's most populous state pits Covid-19 anger against Hindu nationalism

Ayodhya, India (CNN) Ritesh Mishra vowed to care for the dead, even if it meant risking his own life last year as India's second Covid-19 wave tore through the country's most populous state.

The social worker said he didn't wear a mask or gloves as he gave funeral rites for more than 200 Covid victims on the banks of the sacred River Sarayu in northern Uttar Pradesh state -- it wouldn't have been what God wanted, he said.

"Those months were really devastating," he added.

But he doesn't blame the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Covid outbreak that many say was worsened by a slow government response -- and it didn't cost the party his vote in the state elections, which reports results on March 10.

The River Sarayu, where Mishra conducted more than 200 funerals for Indians who died from Covid-19.

The River Sarayu, where Mishra conducted more than 200 funerals for Indians who died from Covid-19.

Voters will decide if the state's controversial monk-turned-chief minister, Yogi Adityanath , remains the leader of Uttar Pradesh , a state with a population of more than 200 million But more importantly, the election result will be a pulse check on support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces his own test in the national elections in 2024 -- the first since the pandemic killed more than half a million Indians.

