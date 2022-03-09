Healthcare costs are climbing and Americans are struggling to pay

MIDVALE, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: A pharmacy technician grabs a bottle of drugs off a shelve at the central pharmacy of Intermountain Heathcare on September 10, 2018 in Midvale, Utah. IHC along with other hospitals and philanthropies are launching a nonprofit generic drug company called "Civica Rx" to help reduce cost and shortages of generic drugs. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

National Economic Council director on how to 'normalize' the economy

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks during a White House news briefing, conducted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki and Deese discussed various topics including the economic crisis that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Maersk CEO: We need more labor in the ports

Annual inflation near 40-year high: Here's what got more expensive

Kellogg's CEO on navigating inflation to keep brands on shelves

'It is so rare to see': Romans breaks down record-high producer price index

Families are struggling to keep up with inflation

How the Russian invasion will impact the US economy

People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a "military operation" into Ukraine. The first tranche will hit four Russian banks -- including the country's two largest, Sberbank and VTB Bank -- cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports, and target several of the country's oligarchs. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

US cuts off Russia's central bank, access to SWIFT -- what it means

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City. Apple is set to report first-quarter earnings results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation and to bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

'The kind of trend you want to see': Romans breaks down new job numbers

What may happen to the economy as gas prices continue to rise

CNN —

Homeowners saw massive increases in wealth over the past decade, but most of the gains went to the wealthiest US households.

As home prices soared, housing wealth increased by $8.2 trillion over a decade, rising to $24.1 trillion in 2020 from $15.9 trillion in 2010, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

But low- and middle-income households saw a smaller share of the gains. While a majority (71%) of the wealth accumulation went to high-income earners, middle-income households saw only 26%, and low-income households saw just 4%.

In addition, home prices have appreciated so rapidly in some metro areas that new low- and middle-income buyers are priced out of the market entirely.

Phoenix saw the biggest price increase over the decade, that concluded at the end of 2021, with a 275% increase. It was followed by Atlanta; Las Vegas; Cape Coral, Florida; and the towns of Riverside and San Bernardino in California, all of which had increases of more than 200%.

“These escalating home values were no doubt beneficial to homeowners and home sellers,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. “However, as these markets flourish, middle-income wage earners face increasingly difficult affordability issues and are regrettably being priced out of the home-buying process.”

Benefits of homeownership

Homeownership is often the leading source of wealth among families, and its benefits can be powerful.

“Owning a home continues to be a proven method for building long-term wealth,” said Yun. “Home values generally grow over time, so homeowners begin the wealth-building process as soon as they make a down payment and move to pay down their mortgage.”

For example, if you bought a typical single-family home 10 years ago for the median price of $162,600, you’re likely to have accumulated $229,400 in housing wealth, according to NAR.

Though the middle-class homeownership rate fell overall, the number of middle-income homeowners increased in over half of the 917 metro areas in NAR’s analysis. In order to determine which areas had a rising middle class, NAR looked for housing markets that had the greatest growth in middle income, owner-occupied homes between 2010 and 2020. Researchers defined a middle-class household as one earning an income of more than 80% to 200% of the area median income.

The top 10 cities with increasing middle-income households during that decade were Phoenix; Austin; Nashville; Dallas; Houston; Atlanta; Orlando; Portland, Oregon; Seattle and Tampa.

“Middle-income households in these growing markets have seen phenomenal gains in price appreciation,” said Yun. “Given the rapid migration and robust job growth in these areas, I expect these markets to continue to see impressive price gains.”

Challenges for middle- and low-income buyers

But there were also several large cities that saw a drop in middle-class households over the past decade. These include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, and Philadelphia.

In these and other cities where home prices are rapidly rising, middle- and low-income buyers have struggled to get into the market.

Low-income homeowners comprised a smaller fraction of all homeowners in 2020, at just 27%, the NAR research found, down from 38% in 2010.

While middle-income homeowners increased in number over the decade, they represented a smaller share of homeowners in 2020, at 43%, down from 45.5% in 2010.

The share of high-income homeowners grew, rising to 30%, up from 16.4% in 2010. That is 11.1 million more high-income households in 2020 compared to 2010.

“Homeownership is rewarding in so many ways and can serve as a vital component in achieving financial stability,” said Leslie Rouda Smith, a real estate agent from Plano, Texas, and a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate in Dallas, who is the NAR President. “Now, we must focus on increasing access to safe, affordable housing and ensuring that more people can begin to amass and pass on the gains from homeownership.”