Affection from a dog really is medicinal, according to a new study

Who knew a German shepherd could become a pretzel? Pandemic pup Sam is still a youngster and keeps her pet parents laughing with her clownlike nature. "She is ball-obsessed, so while we have been working from home, we play fetch with her on our breaks — at least when she returns the ball!"

Phoenix, a rough collie who will be 2 in May, helped his pet parents during the pandemic by "forcing us to go out when we're in front of our computers all day." He's also so calm that it's "hard to freak out about anything around him. He teaches me that it's OK to take a pause."

Bean, a 2-year-old pandemic rescue, is her mom's at-home work "supervisor" and "one of the clumsiest cats out there. Even though she fails quite a few cat tasks (such as jumping successfully) she doesn't fail to make me laugh during these times!"

Not all pandemic pets are furry. Pippy the gecko's cute face helps her owner when she's "feeling overwhelmed -- he doesn't play much, and he sleeps about 23 hours a day, but having him near me (and snuggling him on occasion, when he'll let me) brings me some peace."

Apollo rescued his pet parents from Covid isolation, which had been made worse by the sudden loss of another beloved pet. Now nearly 2, he gets "us off the couch, outside, being active (as much as one could safely do those things during a pandemic!) and is the snuggliest, sweetest golden retriever!"

Cos, an 8-year-old half-daschund, half-Jack Russell mix who loves to woo with his eyes, has so much personality that he'll bark "at anyone that doesn't say hi to him. He has no work-from-home etiquette, so he definitely crashed a few meetings."

Cheese (right) and Crackers (left) are "constant companions along with their shy little brother, Nutella," their pet parent said. "I even have them all tattooed on my arm, they're that important to me."

Penny, a 3-year-old Shih Tzu, never fails to bring a smile to her pet parent's face when she claims every toy as her own, including a husky's extra large bone.

Charlie, a 2-year-old shelter pandemic cat, provides much comic relief to his human mom. "He enjoys being vacuumed and is obsessed with climbing in my sink to lick dirty dishes (which he is not allowed to do). He is also SUPER lazy and stomps on my face every morning to wake me up."