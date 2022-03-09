Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman outside of a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9. In pictures: Maternity hospital bombed in Ukraine

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman outside of a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9.

Russian forces bombed a maternity and children's hospital Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine, city authorities said.

The reported attack came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate a number of towns and cities.

"The destruction is enormous," the Mariupol city council said. "The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an "atrocity."