Ukrainian emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman outside of a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

In pictures: Maternity hospital bombed in Ukraine

Photographs by Evgeniy Maloletka

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Wed March 9, 2022

Ukrainian emergency workers carry an injured pregnant woman outside of a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, March 9.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Russian forces bombed a maternity and children's hospital Wednesday in Mariupol, Ukraine, city authorities said.

The reported attack came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate a number of towns and cities.

"The destruction is enormous," the Mariupol city council said. "The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an "atrocity."

A woman walks outside after the shelling. The Mariupol city council accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on the hospital from the air.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian servicemen work inside the damaged hospital.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A man carries his child away from the hospital.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A car burns outside the building.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
An injured pregnant woman walks down stairs to exit the hospital.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP