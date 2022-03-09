Economy
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address Biden spoke on his administration's efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation and to bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
8128835 28.02.2022 People stand in line at the ATM of the Sberbank at the GUM State Department Store, in Moscow, Russia. Invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs. Ramil Sitdikov / Sputnik via AP
Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AP
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal, January 29, 2019 in New York City. Apple is set to report first-quarter earnings results after U.S. markets close on Tuesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. - US President Biden was the first to announce sanctions, hours after Russian President Putin declared a "military operation" into Ukraine. The first tranche will hit four Russian banks -- including the country's two largest, Sberbank and VTB Bank -- cut off more than half of Russia's technology imports, and target several of the country's oligarchs. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images
A gas pump at a Shell station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A gas pump at a Shell station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CNN
A pedestrian walks past a certified pre-owned car sales lot in Alhambra, California on January 12, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese speaks during a White House news briefing, conducted by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. Psaki and Deese discussed various topics including the economic crisis that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
MIDVALE, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: A pharmacy technician grabs a bottle of drugs off a shelve at the central pharmacy of Intermountain Heathcare on September 10, 2018 in Midvale, Utah. IHC along with other hospitals and philanthropies are launching a nonprofit generic drug company called "Civica Rx" to help reduce cost and shortages of generic drugs. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)
George Frey/Getty Images
New York CNN Business —  

America’s worker shortage is far from over: In January, the nation had a record 11.3 million jobs to fill and not enough workers to do so, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This exceeded economists’ expectations and blew past the previous peak for open positions, set at 11.1 million last July.

Meanwhile, 4.3 million workers quit their jobs at the start of the year, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Wednesday.

Better pay, as people are trying to offset the higher prices everywhere from the grocery store to the gas pump, is a big motivator for Americans to switch jobs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated