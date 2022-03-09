When it comes to finding the best-performing cosmetics and tools, who better to turn to than some of Hollywood’s most talented makeup artists? We exclusively asked seven A-list artists — whose clients include Rachel Brosnahan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, Zendaya and Scarlett Johansson — to tell us about their favorite beauty products. Here are some beloved picks (10 of them under $40) that they keep in their kits.

$18 at Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara Pat McGrath

“One of my favorite products right now is Pat McGrath’s Dark Star mascara,” says Eisdell, who works with Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily James. “It gives me the most wonderful fluffy, long lashes. It’s easy to use, jet black and it coats the lashes beautifully after one application. I love mascara more than anything, and this one is phenomenal!”

$7.99 $6.99 at Amazon

Real Techniques Makeup Setting Brush Amazon

“This is one of my all-time favorite little brushes in my kit; I use it on literally everyone I work on, and I think I must have about 50 of them!” says Blunder, who works with Megan Fox, Jessica Alba and Gemma Chan. “They are so affordable, and what I love is the shape and the size. I use it for pressed powder in the T-zone and also for contour.”

$38 at Monika Blunder Beauty

Monika Blunder Beauty Call Your Buff Angled Brush Monika Blunder Beauty

“I just came out with this brush a few months ago,” continues Blunder, referring to her namesake beauty brand. “I wanted to create a buffing brush that is made out of synthetic hair, so it is vegan and cruelty-free. I also wanted it to be a tool that can be used for so many different ways of applying your makeup, so you don’t need to buy all these different brushes. You can literally create the most flawless finish with this brush, and you can use it for cream blush and it is also amazing for contouring your face.”

$25 at Lash Lash

Lash Lash Individual Marielle 10 Lashes Lash Lash

“Full fantasy or short and spiky, the eyelash trend is here to stay,” says Boyd, who works with Scarlett Johansson, Adele, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Elliot Page. “The newest version of the individual lash is easier to apply and impossible to spook. Often referred to as the ‘mermaid lash,’ these delicate individual lashes provide the gorgeous spiky volume you have always wanted. I use these when I want to strengthen the gaze, without overpowering the look. These sneaky lashes are fundamental to my signature red carpet looks, and I often gift them to my most fabulous clients.”

$195 at Sephora

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar Free People

$285 at Dermstore

Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand Joanna Vargas

$250 at Amazon

ReFa Carat Roller ReFa Carat

“Tools are an integral part of a pre-makeup skin care routine,” says Aharon, who works with Rachel Brosnahan, Beanie Feldstein and Florence Welch. “They can help to de-puff, sculpt and drive skin care deep into the skin, quickly and effectively! I’ve got a range of tools in my kit that I truly use every day: Jillian Dempsey’s Gold Bar, Joanna Vargas’ Magic Glow Wand and the ReFa Carat roller.”

Lanshin Intro Gua Sha Tool Net-a-Porter

“A simple gua sha stone, used properly, always does the trick and never leaves my skin care bag — or my nightstand!” Aharon continues. “Lanshin makes a special shape that I love; it fits all the angles of the face perfectly and is comfortable to hold. Herbivore also has a beautiful range of stones. I gift them often.”

$25 at Nordstrom

Lash Star Supreme Lash Curler Nordstrom

“I love Lash Star’s lash curler, because it works on every eye shape and really opens up the eye,” says Greenberg, who works with Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Chelsea Handler and Judith Light. “It’s a must!”

$34 at Amazon

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter Amazon

“Blighlighter is a blush/highlighter hybrid that is vegan, cruelty-free and clean,” says Greenberg. A part of her namesake brand, the artist explains that the product offers, “a beautiful flush of color that is easy to apply!”

$8 at Walmart

Bdellium Tools Pink Bambu 733 Lash Brush Walmart

“I have a lot of kit must-haves, but these are some of my must-must haves!” says Krinsky, who works with Ariana DeBose, Rosamund Pike and Judy Greer. “I cannot live without a spoolie! I have at least four in my kit, along with disposables, at all times. The spoolie is the ultimate multitasker and something I think everyone should have. Use it to fluff up brows, apply mascara or comb through lashes. You can even use it to exfoliate lips. One of my favorites is this little pink-handled friend from Bdellium Tools.”

$5.49 at Target

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in 305/Hot Target

“Another long-time must-have in my kit is CoverGirl Exhibitionist Demi Matte lip color in #305 ‘Hot,’” adds Krinsky. “I found this lip color at a drugstore in Savannah, Georgia when, at the last minute, I was asked to do a friend’s makeup for her wedding without my makeup kit, and she wanted a red lip! Gotta make the bride happy, right? This lipstick quickly made its way into my kit and heart forever. This formula is incredibly long-lasting and the color stays true throughout the wear. The color itself is a cheerful, bold, universally flattering red. I love it!”

$23 at Rbrow

Rbrow All-Natural Brow Balm Rbrow

“After cleansing and prepping the skin for my grooming clients, I love adding Rbrow, both for definition and for a treatment,” says Shaw, who works with KJ Apa, Jake Lacy, Lewis Pullman and Alfonso Cuarón. “The serum is a heavenly consistency that moisturizes the brows, adding shine. The brush is perfect for detailing the shape of the brow, targeting each brow hair so I can help their brows look strong without looking ‘done.’”