Long travel days can test your patience, but you don’t have to spend your transit time in misery. With the right travel clothing, you can stay organized and comfortable whether you’re moving through airports or embarking on an epic road trip. The right travel pants can also keep your look clean and fresh — even after sitting or standing in the same position for hours.

The best travel pants come with features like security pockets, and many are made of wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying material. Here are 23 of our favorite pairs of travel pants for men and women.

Travel pants for women

$79.95 at REI

REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants REI

If you’re looking for women’s travel pants that are lightweight and breathable, these Co-op Sahara pants from REI could be a good fit. They are convertible, meaning you can remove the bottom of the pants to turn them into shorts. Color-coded thigh zippers also help you discern the right leg from the left leg when converting back to pants. As an added bonus, these quick-drying pants come with zip-closure security pockets and UPF 50+ protection.

$89 at REI

Kuhl Freeflex Roll-Up Pant REI

The Freeflex Pant is ideal for women who are on the go, whether they are traversing through multiple airports or hiking through the mountains. Made of stretchy and flexible spandex-free material, these pants are made for movement without ever losing their form. Four different colors are available, and there’s a convenient roll-up feature for converting the pants to capris.

$88 at Everlane

Everlane The Dream Pant Everlane

The Dream Pant from Everlane has the best of both worlds: a tailored look with a sweatpant feel. This is the perfect pair of pants for a long-haul flight when staying comfortable is key. The pants have an elastic waist, sleek tapered leg and they’re wrinkle-resistant, meaning you can arrive after your flight looking just as fresh as before you left. Plus, there are pockets for storing all of your small belongings on the go.

Lands’ End Women’s Active 5 Pocket Pants Lands' End

Travel lovers who want plenty of pockets can consider these stylish pants from Lands’ End. Available in regular, petite and tall sizes, these pants have five functional pockets in front and back. They’re also made of moisture-wicking material that keeps you comfortable in any climate. An interior elastic drawcord offers security and a custom fit, and the fabric comes with UPF 50 protection.

$69.50 at Boston Proper

Boston Proper Beyond Travel Pant Boston Proper

If you’re hoping for travel pants that are flattering and stylish, the Beyond Travel Pant should be on your radar. These stretchable pants offer a straight-leg and sophisticated style that lets you pair them with a dressy top or something a bit more casual. They’re also wrinkle-resistant, cling-free and available in three different lengths to match any height. The elastic-waisted band also adds comfort and flexibility without detracting from your look.

$80 at Eddie Bauer

First Ascent Women’s Guide Pro Pants Eddie Bauer

These travel pants are made of lightweight material that helps with breathability and freedom of movement on your busiest travel days. Available in seven colors and regular, petite, plus or tall sizes, these pants can also be tailored to any body size or shape. Other notable features include UPF 50+ sun protection and two secure zip pockets to keep your essentials accessible yet safe.

$23.98 at Amazon

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings With 3 Pockets Amazon

These leggings were created with comfort in mind. The polyester and spandex material makes them cozy yet versatile for zipping through the terminal. The leggings, made of a stretchy and quick-drying fabric, are available in 34 colors — some with a fleece option if you’re planning to travel to colder climates. The pair also features two exterior pockets as well as a hidden pocket, which is the perfect place to keep your phone, credit cards or cash.

$25 $15 at Amazon

Champion Women’s Cotton Jersey Pant Amazon

The Champion Women’s Cotton Jersey Pant is perfect for women who want comfort and flexibility without spending an arm and a leg. These pants have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure, and they’re made of material that’s as soft as your favorite T-shirt. The best feature of these pants is their coziness, so don’t expect any pockets — instead, carry your goods in a quality travel backpack, travel wallet or carry-on bag. The pants come in six sizes and three different color options.

$35 at Amazon

CRZ YOGA Women’s Hiking Pants Amazon

Travelers who want versatile pants for long-haul travel or hiking should consider the CRZ Yoga Women’s Hiking Pants. These pants, which come in 13 different colors options, have a drawstring closure that keeps them snug against your body while providing breathability, and they’re made to provide a slightly loose fit. They also come with mesh pockets and back zip pockets that keep your belongings in place when you need your hands free for grabbing your passport, going through the security checkpoint or putting your bag in the overhead compartment.

$118 at Lululemon

Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length Lululemon

If you’re looking for women’s travel pants that are elastic-waisted without looking frumpy, these high-rise travel joggers may be exactly what you need. You can choose from seven different colors, and Lululemon offers women’s sizes up to 20. Best of all, these joggers are made of wrinkle-resistant, comfortable material that’s breathable yet also stretchy thanks to the addition of Lycra during manufacturing. There are two pockets for storing all of your small belongings while you’re on the move.

$37.99 at Amazon

Yogipace Women’s Straight Leg Dress Yoga Pants Workout Pants With Side Pockets Amazon

These women’s travel leggings are ideal for those who want to head straight from the airplane to the office. They are elastic-waisted as you might expect, but also made of light and comfortable material that helps with breathability. Plus, they’re stylish enough to pair with a nice top to wear to a business meeting. The best part? There are five pockets to store all of your small items — two front pockets, two rear pockets and one hidden waistband pocket.

$109 at Amazon

RevolutionRace Women’s Nordwand Pro Pants Amazon

These travel pants from RevolutionRace are durable, yet versatile and the perfect option for an adventure trip. They’re also stylish enough to coordinate with your favorite travel purse and accessories. When you arrive at your destination, they’re water repellant with excellent ventilation, and they’re flexible and stretchy enough for active use. Several zippered pockets offer space to stash small items. These pants come in five different colors and designs.

Travel pants for men

$125 at Bluffworks

Bluffworks Ascender Chino Bluffworks

Bluffworks is a company that specializes in making the perfect travel pants, and The Ascender Chino is no exception. The pants help men look stylish while they travel without giving up comfort or durability. They’re good-looking enough to coordinate with all the best travel wallets and travel shoes. But perhaps best of all, the pants have 10 different pockets, including two phone pockets and three pockets with zippers. Made of lightweight polyester fabric, these quick-dry pants are also wrinkle-resistant and machine washable.

$22.90 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-fit Wrinkle-Resistant Flat-Front Chino Pant Amazon

Men who are looking for affordable travel pants can find several good options from Amazon Essentials, including the brand’s slim-fit, flat-front chino pants. This pair, which is available in 14 different colors, is pretty basic with a zipper closure and flat-front design, yet it’s made of wrinkle-free material. Wear the pants on a plane or a train, or to a board meeting. As more than 13,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon agree, you’re sure to impress either way.

$128 at Lululemon

Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Pant Lululemon

These classic chino pants are ideal for travel and everyday wear thanks to their stretchy fabric, quick-drying properties and hidden pocket. They’re also wrinkle-resistant and breathable, yet stylish enough to wear to a business meeting, having been inspired by classic chinos. Lululemon’s ABC technology also uses an ergonomic gusset to remove tension from the crotch so you can move comfortably and freely throughout your journey.

L.L.Bean Men’s Venture Stretch Five-Pocket Pants L.L.Bean

These five-pocket pants from L.L. Bean are perfect for travel, everyday wear or active sports like hiking or biking. Not only are they made of a stretchable nylon and spandex blend material, but they’re finished with a durable treatment that repels water. The material offers UPF 50+ protection from the sun, and you can choose from five different colors. Sizes are also tailored based on waist size and inseam, so you’re bound to find the perfect fit.

$26 $13.66 at Amazon

Hanes Men’s Jersey Pant Amazon

If you’re looking for comfort only, the Hanes Men’s Jersey Pant is basically a pair of sweatpants with pockets. This simple design makes them perfect travel wear for airplanes, trains and long car rides. These pants come with a drawstring closure that lets you tailor the fit to your desired level of comfort, and they come in four different colors that allow you to coordinate with other clothing. The best part? These lounge pants for travel are well under $20 when they’re on sale.

$95 at REI

Kuhl Renegade Pant REI

The Renegade Pant from Kuhl was built with the active traveler in mind, thanks to the quality of materials used to make them. The fabric is soft to the touch, yet strong, breathable and quick-drying. Travelers will also love the UPF 50+ sun protection these pants provide, as well as the eight different pockets you can use for storage on the go. Four natural-looking colors are available, as well as unique sizes based on waist and inseam.

$110 at Bluffworks

Bluffworks Ascender Jogger Bluffworks

The Ascender Jogger is the most casual pair of men’s travel pants offered by Bluffworks, yet they’re still stylish enough to transition from the airport directly to a business meeting. Made of wrinkle-resistant material with an elastic drawstring waistband, these pants also come with seven different pockets, including three zippered pockets, for storage. The Ascender Jogger is offered in grey, navy and olive with several size options for a more tailored fit.

$79.95 at REI

REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants REI

These men’s travel pants are made with the adventurer in mind, as they quickly and easily transition from pants to shorts. The material is comfortable and stretchy, and it also provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun. The REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants are also loaded with pockets for hands and supplies, including zippered cargo pockets for larger items. A full elastic waistband also lets you move freely and comfortably, whether you’re hiking or pulling luggage through the airport.

$125 at Bluffworks

Bluffworks Airline Pants Bluffworks

The Bluffworks Airline Pants are a mix between dress pants and joggers, so they can work whether you’re traveling for business or leisure. They’re made of wrinkle-resistant material that ensures you’ll never have to iron them, and they have six different pockets for storage. They’re pull-on pants, yet the drawstring waistband is expertly hidden for a clean, professional look.

$128 at Tommy Bahama

IslandZone Performance Pants Tommy Bahama

These Tommy Bahama travel pants are perfect for men seeking easy-wear clothing that are also easy to care for. They’re made of stretchable material with a classic fit you can wear anywhere, yet they’re comfortable enough for travel or long-term lounging. UPF 30 protection helps keep your bottom half out of the sun, and the moisture-wicking material wards off sweat. These pants are also partly made out of recycled plastic bottles, so you can rest easy that they leave a smaller environmental footprint.

$99 $59.40 at Eddie Bauer

First Ascent Guides’ Day Off Cargo Pants Eddie Bauer

If you’re on the hunt for cargo pants that are uniquely suited to travel, look no further than this option from Eddie Bauer. These pants have multiple pockets, including front pockets, snap-close cargo pockets and two back pockets — one of which has a secure zip. The waistband features interior elastic for the perfect fit, and the fabric offers UPF 25 sun protection and extra stretch. A gusseted inseam also paves the way for extra mobility.

