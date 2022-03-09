Today, you’ll find a deal on Nintendo Switch games, a discounted standing desk and savings on our pick for the best beginner espresso machine. All that and more below.

Even if you don’t have space for a full outdoor garden you can still grow beautiful produce with the AeroGarden Sprout. With room for up to three of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers and ready to grow at any time of year, the AeroGarden is perfect for those who haven’t quite mastered green thumb-level gardening yet. Get it on sale now at Best Buy.

Need to be fully equipped with all the best Apple products? Score this Apple MagSafe battery pack for $10 off today only at Best Buy. This pack provides safe and reliable charging so that you’ll never have to worry about your phone running out of juice while you’re streaming, scrolling or searching.

Our pick for the best espresso machine for beginning coffee hobbyists, this Gaggia Classic Pro Espresso Machine in icy Polar White is currently discounted on Amazon.

Upgrade your home connection with this set of Google Nest Wi-Fi devices from Amazon. Together, these devices can cover your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi, allowing you to say bye to buffering and get to working or watching with ease.

MAR10 Day Sale at Nintendo

Celebrate one of the most beloved gaming characters of all time with deals on select Nintendo games during MAR10 Day. Through March 13, find savings of up to 83% on digital games featuring Mario and his friends and watch as they race, jump and battle across your screen.

• Block out your nocturnal upstairs neighbor with a pair of Bose Sleep Buds II, now $50 off at Amazon.

• Get sketching, writing or just checking your email sans lugging your heavy work laptop around with a Microsoft Surface tablet — and a ton of refurbished ones are available for discounted prices over at Woot! right now (pens included).

• Goldbelly’s Pi Day Sale means up to 30% off delicious pies from a range of famous bakeries — just pick your favorite flavor(s) and add to cart.

• Lego sales have boomed during the pandemic, and right now you can get in on some building action with this Woot! sale on Lego sets, now up to 45% off. (Don’t wait on this one, though — they’re selling out fast!)

• Standing desks have gotten a lot better-looking over the past year or two, and both a black and a white version are $130 off at Best Buy right now.

• Pick up some spring cardigans or dive into the sweater vest trend (yes, they’re back) with this 48-hour, 50%-off sweater sale at Lisa Says Gah.

• Let a robot clean your floors — it’s 2022, after all. And now you can save some money while you’re at it: refurbed Shark IQ robot vacs are on sale for $179 at Woot! right now.

• Stock up on outdoor power tools for all your spring DIY needs with this up-to-$50-off Ryobi sale at Home Depot.

• Levi’s Friends and Family Event is going on right now, and you can save up to 30% off sitewide, plus score free shipping — just in time to pick up a denim jacket or a new pair of cropped jeans for spring.

• We’re suckers for an under-$1 deal, and right now at REI, you can score a rubber boot for your Hydro Flask’s base for just 73 cents.

2-Day Home Sale

Through March 9, you can find deals of up to 60% off furniture, kitchen, luggage, bed, bath and home decor during the Macy’s home sale. Maybe you’re due for a new set of plush spring towels, ready to find a stunning dinnerware set for the holidays or searching for that perfect living room couch-and-rug combo to really make your home feel complete. Whatever you need, Macy’s has got you — and your home — covered.

20% with code CNNSLEEP

All set to spring your clocks forward? Make sure your bedroom is ready for a great night’s sleep and save 10% on pillows and bedding at Avocado through March 21 with code CNNSLEEP.

25% with code CELEBRATE

Celebrate 25 years of SkinStore with savings of up to 50% during the brand’s anniversary sale. Plus, enjoy 25% off select top beauty brands like First Aid Beauty, BeautyStat and Nuxe by using code CELEBRATE at checkout. And if that isn’t reason enough to jump for joy, snag a 13-Piece Beauty Bag, valued at $188, when you spend $150 or more.

Jordan Sale

Been eyeing a new colorful pair of beloved Jordans? Get outfitted from head to toe with savings of up to 48% off select styles of men’s, women’s and kids’ Jordan products like shoes, pants, hoodies and shirts on the Nike site.

$2,063.10 $569.99 at Wayfair

With spring and summer approaching, you’ll likely want to spend some more time outside. Relax with these beautiful chaise lounge chairs now on sale for 72% off. Currently available in three different shades, these chairs are water-resistant and have five different position settings, so whether you want to read, sleep or have a chat, you’ll never have to leave your seat.

Save up to 40% on Last Chance items

Daylight savings is back again on Sunday. Make sure you’ve got everything you need to set yourself up for a successful night of sleep by shopping the last chance deals at Parachute. Maybe you’re ready to snuggle up to a new sheet set or slip into a super soft pair of socks or slippers, either way you’ll definitely be looking forward to the nighttime wind-down with Parachute’s products.

Save up to 60% on Winter Wear

Save up to 60% on winter outwear now at Marmot. Even with warmer days ahead, it’s never to early to snag deals on all the ski and snowboarding apparel you know you’ll need come November and December.

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is almost 30% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

Surprise Sale up to 75% off

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

$199.99 From $64.99 at Best Buy

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for as low as $64.99 in Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad-certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Up to 20% off with code REFRESH

Revamp your beauty routine at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, featuring up to 20% off must-have skin care, hair care, makeup and devices from top brands like Olaplex, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, Ilia and much more. Just use code REFRESH at checkout, and be sure to shop before the sale ends on March 10.

$3,799.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $800 off — the lowest price we’ve seen yet — the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.