Spring is a time for getting outside — recharging your batteries with the sun, soil and fresh air — but your winter wardrobe probably isn’t conducive to that. Cue the Spring Edit from Athleta, which offers the best, most adaptive pieces for the season. Here, you’ll find everything from versatile tank tops to day-to-night dresses, all made from comfortable, sustainable fabrics and offered in ample spring-friendly colors.
Athleta isn’t just about the clothes, though; it’s also about community. Inclusive sizes help everyone to feel represented. Mindful materials and thoughtful production methods prioritize the planet as well as your personal style. Athleta even offers game-changing grants and creates meaningful partnerships through its The Power of She program, which has impacted over 10,000 women and girls and has awarded over $1.45 million in funding.
Check out a few of Athleta’s top spring staples below (and also shop limited edition styles and must-haves from Athleta’s newest collaboration with Alicia Keys).
Trekkie Hike Pant
$98 $34.99 at Athleta
“I’ll wear these pants for everything,” one reviewer writes. “Running errands, golf, travel.” In fact, it’s the many thoughtful features that make these Trekkie Hike Pants so versatile. The fabric is both ripstop and extra stretchy for durability and comfort. The waistband has a drawstring for adjustability and a special knit fabric in the back so you can wear it alongside your backpack without digging or chafing. The zipper pockets secure all of your essentials, while the fabric pulls sweat away from the body and allows it to evaporate in record time. No wonder they’ve earned over 700 5-star ratings.
Santorini Thera Printed Dress
From $29.99 at Athleta
Thanks to its multiple color options and elevated high neckline, the Santorini Thera printed dress can easily be paired with heels, wedges or ballet flats, but it isn’t just about looks; it’s also about practicality. The beechwood-derived TENCEL modal fabric is sustainable and UPF 50+ rated to provide excellent protection from the sun. Most importantly, according to reviewers, it’s an “easy staple” that’s “so comfy” — maybe even “the comfiest dress you’ll wear” this season.
Brooklyn Skort 16”
$59 at Athleta
The Brooklyn Skort offers the best of both worlds: the sleek appearance of a skirt with built-in shorts for coverage and security. Everything is made from recycled polyester, which is undeniably eco-friendly without compromising on stretch, comfort or moisture-wicking breathability. The knit waistband adapts to your body as you move, and the ample pockets (one of which is zippered) hold all of your stuff. Finally, since it’s wrinkle-resistant, snagproof and UPF 50+ rated, it’s a no-brainer for travel.
Breezy Tank
From $10.99 at Athleta
With over 1,400 rave reviews, it’s really hard to ignore this Breezy Tank. The linen-like texture is both airy and elevated, so this top works for everything from exploring a new city to taking a Zumba class. You can even tuck it into a skirt and head to a backyard party — especially since it comes in a huge range of spring-inspired colors. “The fabric does not cling to you but keeps its shape and [it] feels really good against your skin,” one reviewer writes.
Maldives Printed Bikini Top
$69 at Athleta
There are so many features that’ll make this Maldives Printed Bikini Top your go-to for the beach or pool. For one, its H2ECO fabric is recycled for sustainability, but it’s also stretchy, durable and full-coverage, so it can handle all of your favorite water sports. For another, the removable cups, dual adjustable straps and bra sizes (rather than just small, medium and large) help you to find the ideal fit. Last but definitely not least, past buyers rave about both the support and the style. Get it in three different colors and snag the matching high-waisted bottoms here.