South Korea elects opposition conservative Yoon Suk Yeol to be next president

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol is set to become South Korea's next president after Lee Jae-myung, from the ruling Democratic Party, conceded defeat.

In a nail-biting vote, the opposition leader won 48.56% of the ballot share, ahead of Lee's 47.83%, with 99.99% of the total votes counted, South Korea's National Election Commission said on Thursday.

Incumbent Moon Jae-in was not allowed to run for a second term as the presidency is a single term of five years in South Korea.

In a speech at party headquarters in Seoul, Lee blamed himself for the defeat.

"Fellow Koreans, we did our best, but we did not live up to expectations," he said. "I would like to express my apologies to the many citizens of the country who have left their daily lives behind and have been with us. Thank you for your passionate devotion," he added, according to Lee's campaign.

