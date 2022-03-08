Jason O'Brien/EPA/Shutterstock Debris is seen scattered outside homes in South Lismore, Australia, on March 9. In pictures: Flooding in Australia

Jason O'Brien/EPA/Shutterstock Debris is seen scattered outside homes in South Lismore, Australia, on March 9.

Heavy rains have dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales since late February.

Flooding caused by the storms has left dozens dead and thousands displaced as the government issued evacuation orders. Search and rescue efforts have been ongoing.

In a Facebook post Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Cleanup and recovery is well underway" in parts of Queensland and NSW with more than 2,000 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel currently deployed across the affected areas, Morrison wrote.

"This number will increase to 5,000 personnel over the next few days" Morrison added.