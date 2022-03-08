More than 200,000 without power in Northeast as damaging winds sweep through region

(CNN) More than 200,000 homes and businesses in the Northeast were without power early Tuesday morning after a line of strong storms brought soaking rain and damaging winds to the region.

More than 65 million people from the mountains of North Carolina to Cape Cod, including Washington, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, were under wind advisories as forecasters warned gusts up to 50 mph are possible overnight, raising the potential for tree damage and dangerous road conditions.

There were reports of 60-70 mph gusts in Pennsylvania and New York, CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy said.

There were 350 reports of damaging winds in the region late Sunday through Monday night.

Hail was also falling in some areas, though the severe conditions that spawned deadly tornadoes in Iowa Saturday have faded, Guy noted.

