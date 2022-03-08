Philadelphia police commissioner moves to fire officer who shot and killed 12-year-old who was allegedly armed

(CNN) The Philadelphia Police Commissioner announced Tuesday she plans to fire the officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Thomas Siderio because the shooting violates the department's "use of force directive."

Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said the officer will be suspended for 30 days and at the end of that period will be fired. She did not go into details about what action the officer took that violated the department policy.

The officer who is being terminated is one of four officers riding in an unmarked police car when the rear window was struck by a bullet, police said. The officer and another officer chased Siderio and a 17-year-old. The officer fired his service weapon, striking Siderio in the back.

In a statement, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is investigating the incident along with the police department, as is standard practice.

Without going into further detail, Krasner said the death is "a factually complex and deeply troubling one based on preliminary investigative information."

