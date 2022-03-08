Man charged for allegedly slashing stranger on New York City subway

(CNN) A man in New York has been charged with a felony after allegedly slashing a stranger across the face with a razor blade on the subway, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

The 40-year-old suspect allegedly attacked a 41-year-old man while onboard the J train near the Essex Street station in Manhattan around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the district attorney's office and the New York Police Department. The victim suffered a cut on his face, bleeding, and pain, according to officials. He refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect is charged with attempted assault with intent to injure with a weapon, a felony, and is being represented by an attorney from the Legal Aid Society. CNN reached out to the Legal Aid Society for comment on the case.

The accused man has five misdemeanor convictions, many of which are for assault, according to the district attorney's office. He also is waiting to be sentenced for a 2021 assault with a dangerous weapon and has failed to appear in court for seven different cases, it says.

A judge set bond at $50,000 and the suspect is scheduled to be back in court on March 11.