Minneapolis educators go on strike, canceling school for more than 30,000 students

(CNN) Minneapolis educators began striking Tuesday after failing to reach a deal with Minneapolis Public Schools, canceling classes for more than 30,000 students.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals (ESP) are seeking "a living wage" for ESPs, "lowering class sizes, and for safe and stable schools," according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page -- goals that were clearly spelled out Tuesday morning on picketers' signs outside Justice Page Middle School in South Minneapolis.

"We are going on strike tomorrow for the safe and stable schools that our students deserve," MFT President Greta Callahan said Monday in a news conference.

"We have continued to do so much more with so much less," Callahan said. "Those at the top of this district continue to hoard power -- continue to do so much less with so much more. And if we don't intervene, we believe that the Minneapolis Public Schools will cease to exist. We are in the fight for strong public schools for our city, for our students."

The union plans to march Tuesday afternoon to the Minneapolis Public School's district office following a rally at the Minneapolis Public Schools Nutrition Center, according to the group's Facebook page.

Read More