Potential suspects detained after Iowa high school shooting left 1 teen dead and 2 others in critical condition

(CNN) Police in Des Moines, Iowa, are following up on leads and executing search warrants after three teens were shot outside a high school Monday, leaving one dead and two others in critical condition.

The teens were shot outside East High School, with the gunfire apparently coming from a passing vehicle, police said.

A 15-year-old boy who did not attend the school died and two female students, aged 16 and 18, were in critical condition, police said Monday night.

The incident is at least the 13th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally.

Potential suspects have been detained, Sgt. Paul Parizek said, but no charges have been filed.

