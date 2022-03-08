(CNN) One of the most vivid snapshots of my early years in Iceland is from an unusually mundane location: a board meeting at the male-dominated software startup where I worked in Reykjavík in 2003.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary to those (mostly men) in attendance. But to me -- a 20-something immigrant from Canada -- it wasn't that the board's chair was running the meeting while her young daughter nursed at her breast, but rather the unremarked banality of it all: no one batted an eye at this.

Other moments over the nearly two decades since have gradually revealed to me a society where women are treated on par with men, or, at least, the intention to do so exists.

Many are glimpses from my own life: My husband took several months of paternity leave from his job as a historian (before he was elected Icelandic president) after the births of each of our four children.

Our daughter has my surname and not her father's. My 40-something friend just had her first child with the help of an anonymous sperm donor and will face no stigma for raising her boy alone.