Health experts warn Florida's plan to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy kids is irresponsible

(CNN) After Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declared on Monday the state would issue guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their children against Covid-19, health experts and officials were quick to highlight the dangers of such a policy for individuals and for country at large.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said Ladapo's statement is "wholly irresponsible and completely unsupported."

"Although it is true that children are less likely to be infected and it is true that children are less likely to be severely infected, they can still be infected, and they can still be severely infected," Offit told CNN.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to plummet from peaks of the Omicron surge, and states and local jurisdictions have increasingly pulled back on Covid-19 safety measures. But Florida would be the first state to break from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on Covid-19 vaccines for children, which are recommended for those ages 5 and up.

"And if you have a vaccine which is safe, which this is, and is effective, which this is, then you give it," Offit said. "What the Florida surgeon general didn't do was in any sense explain himself. What possible reason could he have for not giving this vaccine to children and putting them in a position where they have to suffer this disease?"