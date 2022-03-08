Alongside a slew of new devices at Apple’s “Peek Performance” launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is opening a fresh can of green paint for the iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max just in time for St. Paddy’s Day. That’s right — much like the well-received purple iPhone 12 from last spring’s announcement, Apple is delivering two new colors for our favorite smartphone.

Green joins the already available shades of blue, pink, Product RED, Starlight and Midnight for 13 and 13 Mini, while Alpine Green joins Sierra Blue, Space Gray, Midnight and Starlight for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Every other feature of the 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will remain the same, including the bright OLED displays powered by a zippy A15 Bionic processor and featuring an impressive dual- or tri- camera array.

You can preorder your very own green iPhone 13 Mini or 13 or Alpine Green 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max on March 11 starting at $699, $799, $999 or $1,099, respectively, with shipping starting March 18. Matching accessories are available to purchase today, including a leather MagSafe wallet, silicon or leather cases and AirTag holders.