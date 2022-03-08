Whether you prefer brows that are natural and bushy or filled and sculpted, there are plenty of eyebrow products to achieve the perfect arches to frame your face. Armed with eyebrow pencils, pens, gels, waxes, tweezers and more, our editors have a number of favorites that are essential parts of our beauty routines. Ahead, find all of our favorite eyebrow grooming and styling products that keep our brows in shape.

I’m a fan of good old-fashioned Glossier Boy Brow — in my mind, it was the first product to make me aware that my brows even needed any attention during my makeup routine. I use clear (though it comes in black, brown, auburn and blond) and have found that it does a great job of fluffing up my very full brows and preventing them from getting too unruly. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

﻿Boy Brow has been in my makeup rotation since its launch in 2015. I love the little spoolie, and the pomade formula gives just the right level of hold to fluff up and fill the brows. The black shade is perfect for my naturally dark hair without looking too harsh. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

It’s pricy, but it’s the best. I have naturally thick, full brows, but they can be pretty patchy thanks to over-tweezing during my teen years. I use Revitabrow’s Advanced serum whenever I feel like my brows could use some extra fullness, and it never disappoints. I notice a clear difference in the look of my brows whenever I’m using this serum, and it’s one of the few beauty products I consistently buy for myself. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Basically, if it’s part of the Benefit Cosmetics brow line, I’m using it. I’m no brow expert, but these products help me pretend I know what I’m doing. If I’m rushing or not doing a full face of makeup, the Gimme Brow or Ka-Brow! are my favorites because you can add some subtle color and definition. If I’m spending a lot of time on my makeup, I’ll really refine my brows and fill them in with either Brow Zings, Brow Styler or the Goof Proof Brow Pencil — it really depends on what’s in an arm’s reach. I always top off my look with the High Brow highlighter and keep them in place with Milk Makeup’s Kush Clear Brow. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

I’ve talked about how much I love Merit’s products (namely the Flush Balm) before, and its brow pomade is just as rave-worthy. With the perfect little spoolie brush that gets just the right amount of product on every time, and sleek gold packaging that feels expensive, I get a little thrill every time I reach for the tube. You can build the formula on your brows as well, and I honestly have not experienced a single smudge or messy gloop of product yet. — Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

The Brow Highlighter set is my favorite product The Brow Trio has to offer. I love the champagne and pearl colors because they’re subtle enough to wear on a no-makeup makeup day but also buildable and can add that extra sheen and shine on a night out. This product is cream-based and seamlessly glides onto the brow bone, and the packaging is super cute, too. Bonus! — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

TikTok made me buy this one, and I’m hooked! While the Amazon title says it’s for brow lamination, I use this product for hold without any flaking or stiffness. I saw a girl with impeccable brows using it on TikTok, and she said that the wand/soap combo didn’t leave any weird flakes after use. I have tried a variety of brow gels to keep my brows in place, but many of them make my brows look too stiff or shiny, and others cause flakiness after every use, so I had to try this soap for myself. I’ve been using this Brow Soap for about a month now, and It’s great! I apply it after the Joey Healy Brow Architect, and it keeps my brows looking flawless for hours. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

If you’re in search of the fluffiest brows of your life, look no further than Joey Healy’s Brow Lacquer. With an ultra-thin brush that you can brush each of your tiny hairs up and out with to achieve some serious Brooke Shields energy, I can say with certainty that it’s worth the splurge. Also, for the redheads out there, the color Fawn is absolute perfection. Not too dark and not too light, it actually adds a highlight effect onto my brows that I love. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

I’ve used the same Ardell Brow Perfection Stencils set for 15 years and they haven’t ripped or lost their shape in all that time. These are great if you’re like me and need a bit of help shaping your brows. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

I’ve been a fan of Kimiko ever since Dani Vincent (the founder) performed her magic on my brows using ~exclusively~ her very own line of brow products. I especially love The Brow Sensei because it’s a luxurious, clear gel-based eyebrow styler that tames and keeps my brows in place, better than any other brow gel I’ve tried before! It’s also formulated with clean ingredients and contains growth-enhancing and hair-strengthening peptides that leave my hairs feeling and looking nourished. I can’t recommend this enough. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

While I naturally have thick eyebrows, they can always be thicker, you know? Just for fun I started using Healy’s brow serum, which uses pentapeptides, hyaluronic acid and wheat protein that work together to moisturize (which is great for people with dry skin around their eyes like me) and enhance circulation, resulting in a seriously visible difference in just around two weeks. I’ve been brushing on the serum for about two years now (I like to use it as the last step in my nighttime skin care routine) and my brows have never been lusher. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

This brow pen and gel duo is a handy two-in-one tool to have on hand. The brush tip creates fine lines, so you can fill in brows with microbladed-like precision. Then, the clear gel secures brows in place and dries without flaking. Plus, I love that the dark brunette shade has cool undertones, so you avoid the red-toned look that many brow products leave. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

I don’t regularly fill-in my brows, but if I notice a spot that looks a little bare, this pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a go to. It comes in a dozen colors (I use dark brown) and glides on smoothly, allowing you to create a fine line with ease. Helpfully, the reverse side of the pencil is a little spoolie brush that’s great at blending for a natural finish. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

Joey Healy is basically the king of brows, and his products do NOT disappoint. I use a bunch of his products, but my go-to daily fave is his Brow Architect Stylo. It’s blendable yet pigmented, and it seems to naturally adhere to each hair to make them appear thicker and fuller. I have very dark, thick brows but I have a few patchy spots — this formula covers the patches perfectly without making my brows look too severe. It’s also a waterproof formula so it never smears or smudges throughout the day. It’s the best! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

If I was forced to choose between one makeup product for the rest of my life it’d be Precisely, My Brow. One end features a retractable liner that makes it super easy to draw hairlike strokes, while the other end features a full-size spoolie brush that helps comb my unruly brows into place and also blends and blurs the formula if I’ve applied too much — which happens often thanks to my heavy hand! It’s also waterproof, available in a range of 12 different shades and best of all, I feel like an expert every time I apply it. — Stephanie Griffin, senior digital content strategist

My go-to drugstore eyebrow product has been Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt for a few years now. With a tiny brush that grabs onto and darkens every eyebrow hair you’ve got, it’s one of those simple-yet-great products that makes you think, ‘Why would anyone use anything else?’ The tube is also super-small so it’s great for travel. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

As someone who only gets their eyebrows waxed every once in a while, a good pair of tweezers helps me keep my brows groomed in between visits. I’ll usually do a bit of maintenance plucking once a week, and this slant tip tweezer allows me to grab even the finest eyebrow hairs that pop up. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor