Swimwear has come a long way in recent years — namely, with way more inclusive sizing. Cuup Swim is part of that major revolution that’s been taking the headaches out of swimsuit shopping, thanks to the brand’s focus on fit and construction. And now, the suits, which sold out fast last year after their initial launch, are back in new cute colors you’ll want to get your hands on.

Cuup Swim first hit the scene last summer, translating the brand’s much-acclaimed, Instagram-famous bras swimmingly into the aquatic realm. The inclusive line comes in a whopping 23 sizes that accommodate 53 sizes of tops from 30A to 42F. And the minimalist vibe remains as strong as ever, with the neutral, natural tones that are literally everywhere right now, including two new additions: Orchid, a sweet pink, and Fern, an earthy green.

You won’t find any one-pieces on the site — everything is designed as a two-piece set. The two-piece suits are available in three top styles (Balconette, Plunge and Scoop) and four styles of bottoms (Bikini, High Waist and Tap — plus Briefs, which are new this year), so you can choose the combo that you feel your best in.

Tops go for $98 and bottoms for $68, so while it’s an investment, it’s a swimsuit you can wear confidently for seasons to come. To shop the new collection, head over to shopcuup.com.