While the fashion world has come a long way, there is still work to be done when it comes to increasing the exposure of Black fashion designers in the industry. In an effort to spotlight some of the Black creatives bringing their visions to life with their pieces, we’ve rounded up 27 Black-owned fashion brands you should know. See more of our favorite Black-owned brands for everyday essentials and Black-owned beauty brands here.

Aliya Wanek launched her own slow fashion, eponymous womenswear brand in 2016. The label aims to create pieces of clothing ethically and sustainably, with pieces like its Sanaa Dress ($235 at Aliya Wanek) being locally dyed and produced in the Bay Area. We happen to love the look of the high-waisted Yenay Sweatpants ($145 at Aliya Wanek) that are made from organic cotton and hemp and come in colors like fuchsia and olive green.

Fresh is one word that comes to mind when thinking about Andrea Iyamah’s brand. Launched in 2011 by the Nigerian fashion designer, the brand does it all, from swimwear to accessories to homeware. Pulling its inspiration from nature and ethnic cultures, Andrea Iyamah aims to create high-quality pieces you’ll continue reaching for. Celeb wearers of the brand include Australian model Duckie Thot and actress Gabrielle Union, who has been spotted in the brand more than once. For your upcoming spring getaway, dress to impress with the abstract-printed Akacia Tiered Pleated Shorts ($180 at Saks Fifth Avenue).

Autumn Adeigbo is the founder of the eponymous fashion and homeware brand that has been featured in numerous women’s magazines and picked up by retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom. This brand is not one to shy away from color and embraces the use of vibrant prints in its work, which can be seen on everything from the brand’s hair scrunchies ($32 at Nordstrom) and dresses to its journals and coaster sets. If you’re looking for a dress that will help you slay your next wedding-guest look, you’ll want to snag this floral Jovie Cutout Dress ($595 at Nordstrom) which features two eye-catching cut-outs.

The eponymous handbag and accessories brand behind the iconic “End Systemic Racism” tote, has had everyone from celebrities to Instagram influencers wearing one of its bags. If a fun statement piece is what you’re after, this green Mini Kuei Shearling Crossbody Bag ($275 at Saks Fifth Avenue) is a clear winner, while the Mini Kendrick Trunk Crossbody Bag ($265 at Nordstrom) is the perfect bright bag to sport come spring.

Aurora James is the creative director and founder behind the luxury shoe and accessory brand Brother Vellies. Founded by the Canadian fashion designer and activist in 2013, the New York based brand places an emphasis on sustainability with their products being handmade by artisans. For that next special occasion on your calendar, we think this gorgeous Feather Ankle Tie Sandal ($685 at Nordstrom) will be a head-turner.

The pieces from Chinero Nnamani’s fashion brand are influenced by the African continent and make use of vintage-inspired cuts. The brand’s reversible midi skirt ($82 at Chinero Nnamani) features a colorful print on both sides and is designed to maintain its brightness even after washing. If you’re looking for a more subtle statement piece, Chinero Nnamani also makes headwraps like its Reversible Geryia Head Wrap ($50 at Chinero Nnamani) that’s made in Nigeria.

With the aim of creating quality, timeless pieces, Christopher John Rogers’ New York-based brand can be found at high-end retailers like Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue, but the designer also recently collaborated on a now-fully-sold-out collection at Target. Given that Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and lots of other celebrities are fans, we can’t say we’re surprised. If you’re on the hunt for a dress that is equal parts bold and stylish, this satin, multicolored striped shirt dress ($1,195 at Saks Fifth Avenue) may be your next buy. With an oversized collar and curve-hugging silhouette, this maxi will look just as good on its own as it would layered with a pair of pants.

For the soon-to-be brides out there, Esé Azénabor is one business to have on your radar. Founded by Nigerian-born fashion designer Esé Azénabor-Grembowski in 2012, her business’ designs have been featured in a number of popular women’s fashion magazines. The brand, which incorporates hand beading and embroidery in its designs, is responsible for producing beauties like this Heavily Beaded Long Sleeve Dress ($1,150 at Esé Azénabor).

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve probably seen pieces from this British fashion brand on your screen. Founded by Mary-Ann Msengi, Farai London is known for its colorful, party-ready looks and has been picked up by retailers like Selfridges and Revolve. The label, which has had celebs like Lori Harvey and Megan thee Stallion wear its dresses, aims to create show-stopping pieces that empower the wearer. And with a dress like the Gaia Mini ($122 at Revolve), you’re almost sure to have all eyes on you.

Debbie Lorenzo, who founded the millinery brand whose hats can be found at Nordstrom, named her company after her great-grandmother, a Jamaican seamstress. Handcrafted by local artisans in New York, Lorenzo’s line has a hat to carry you through every season. We love the look of this summer appropriate raffia hat ($495 at Frances Grey) and think the Wide Brim Fedora ($355 at Nordstrom) in gray would be perfect for the fall.

Fumi Egbon is the woman behind this contemporary womenswear fashion brand, described on its website as being “for the woman looking for effortless and fresh new ways to stand out.” With pieces that are modern and effortlessly cool, versatility is the name of the game when it comes to its apparel. For example, the brand’s Lauren Vegan Leather Skirt ($195 at Fumi), can be dressed up with heels for a date night or worn with boots for a brunch with friends. How’s that for a win-win?

Anifa Mvuemba is the woman behind the size-inclusive womenswear label Hanifa. With Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner being some of the brand’s celebrity wearers, Hanifa pieces stun both on stage and off. Designed “for women without limits,” the label isn’t shy when it comes to playing with color and prints, as seen with this captivating knit gown ($459 at Hanifa). If you’re looking for a dress with a jaw-dropping silhouette, take in the beauty of this sexy, mustard-colored Roxi Knit Tube Maxi ($379 at Hanifa) which features button detailing on the back.

Founded by Dominique Cèline, Joues de Sable Swim puts body positivity and women’s empowerment at the core of its swimwear line. The pieces, which are designed with both fit and quality in mind, are ethically created and designed to be comfortable to wear and suitable for a variety of body shapes and sizes. If an upcoming getaway has you scouring the internet for your next swimsuit purchase, look no further than this minimalist Taylor Racerback Bikini Top ($105 at Bloomingdales).

Michelle Adepoju is the creative mind behind the womenswear brand Kíléntár. Launched by Adepoju in 2019, the brand pays homage to the founder’s British-Nigerian upbringing and makes use of locally sourced materials. With an emphasis on creating a size-inclusive line of high quality, sustainable pieces, each Kíléntár design is made by hand and sold in limited quantities. And since you can never have too many matching sets in your wardrobe, how beautiful is this matching top ($275.59 at Kíléntár) and skirt ($170.60 at Kíléntár) set that was created using natural dyes and handwoven cotton?

British model and fashion designer Leomie Anderson is the founder of the edgy athleisure brand Lapp, which stands for Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose. Established in 2016, the brand is centered around empowering women and aims to inspire confidence through fashion. And when it comes to color and fun patterns, Lapp gets it right. If you need proof, look no further than the Illusion Seamless Half Zip ($229 at Asos) which also features quick-dry seamless technology.

A relatively new brand on the lingerie scene, Liberté was founded in 2019 by Amber Tolliver. Described on its site as “a modern lingerie brand for the modern woman,” Liberté’s line of bras and underwear are thoughtfully designed in New York and crafted internationally by artisans. The Crosby Demi Bra ($84 at Nordstrom) (which looks lovely in blush) is created with moisture-wicking micro-jersey and Italian lace and is designed to offer you enough support to get you through your day-to-day activities.

Established in 2009 by fashion designer Tennille McMillan, Nakimuli is the women’s fashion brand offering a “funky feminine aesthetic.” The pieces, which are designed in McMillan’s hometown of Brooklyn, New York, are nothing short of a beautiful display of bright colors and playful prints. With the aim of creating a label that promotes self-love and individuality, Nakimuli’s collection of swimwear, clothes and accessories offers a little something for everyone. Personally, we just love how cute and playful the Bright Delight Bikini ($120 at Etsy) is.

Nichole Lynel’s fashion label will have you looking like a superstar from head to toe. The line, whose pieces are available for purchase on its website and at Nordstrom, sells women’s clothing and accessories. We think the Long Sleeve Velvet Bodysuit & Wide Leg Pants Set ( $250 $187.50 at Nordstrom) would pair well with a bold, red lip and some chunky heels for a going-out look.

Founded by Ade Hassan, Nubain Skin is the London-based lingerie and hosiery brand that is redefining the concept of nude with its undergarments. Designed with brown skin of various shades in mind and with flattering cuts, its selection of bras — like this T-Shirt bra ($60 at Urban Outfitters) — come in four shades of nude ranging from café au lait to berry. Celebrity wearers of Nubian Skin include three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo and British model Jourdan Dunn.

In need of some everyday essentials? Enter Re Ona, the fashion brand serving up looks you can lounge in or wear out and about. Co-founded by sisters Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, Re Ona’s pieces are designed in Canada and ethically produced overseas in small batches. With a focus on creating pieces that are both functional and comfortable, the brand’s line of clothing includes outerwear and underwear. For those looking to build their capsule wardrobe, we think this Crewneck T-Shirt Bodysuit ( $88 $73 at Revolve) would make a great addition to any wardrobe.

Swimwear lovers, look no further than Riot Swim, the brand that will have you looking amazing in the pool or on the beach. Founded by Monti Landers in 2016, Lander’s pieces can be shopped on Riot Swim’s website and also at retailers like Victoria’s Secret. With the goal of creating pieces that will have you feeling confident in your own skin, the brand’s designs are “for everyone to enjoy regardless of skin tone, body type, size or coverage preference.” In addition to creating women’s swimwear, Riot Swim also designs athleisure pieces and swimwear for men. We can’t help but admire the look of the Echo One-Piece ($96 at Revolve) in red.

When Salone Monet launched her eponymous shoe brand it was to address the lack of brown-skin-friendly nude shoes on the market, with the goal of creating a color-inclusive shoe brand. Salone Monet has since been featured by countless fashion magazines and is loved by celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Beyoncé. As your next pair of go-to nude shoes, add to cart the Anita Pump ($295 at Bloomingdales) which will work perfectly for a number of occasions.

Founded in 2005 by Phyllis Taylor, Sika is an apparel and accessories company that pulls inspiration from Ghanian culture. The brand’s colorful and bold prints have earned them the attention of retailers like Anthropologie, Nordstrom and Shopbop and have us drooling over its dresses, like the dreamy cotton Daliah Maxi Shirt Dress ($330 at Shopbop). Sika’s garments, which are designed in England and handmade in Ghana, are created with the environment in mind which — if you ask us — is a huge plus in our books.

When Stefania Okolie founded the athleisure brand Solely Fit, it was with the goal of building a brand that would embolden women and bring them together. The brand’s apparel ranges from trendy bodysuits like this one ($188 at Dick’s Sporting Goods) to bottoms like the Aminatu Mesh Leggings ($98 at Dick’s Sporting Goods), which are made from four-way stretch fabric and feature a compressive waistband, making them the perfect pair of pants to grab for your next workout session.

Suzette Art Couture is run by Suzette and Kevin Hallman, whose hats are made in Philadelphia using traditional millinery techniques. With an emphasis on detail and a knack for creating pieces with some serious flair, the millinery studio’s high-quality pieces for women and men are sold on its website and made to order. If you’re looking for a unique and thoughtful gift, we like the look of the Denim Bleu hat ($95 at Suzette Art Couture), which is made from recycled straw and has a snap brim that can be worn up or down.

Established in 2005 by Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens, the brand’s highly coveted shopping bags (AKA the Bushwick Birkin) have probably appeared all over your instagram. The brand, whose motto is “not for you — for everyone,” prides itself on its unisex line of apparel, bags and accessories that meld practicality with style and affordability. We think the Telfar x Ugg Genuine Shearling Bucket Hat ($220 at Nordstrom), which is available in two different colors, is the perfect little accessory to have in your closet.

Cofounded in 2016 by friends Archie Clay III and Tajh Crutch, this luxury hat company has already caught the eye of popular retailers like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. Founded on the principles of family, faith and confidence, the brand’s Neiman Marcus-exclusive collection of canvas baseball hats ($85 at Neiman Marcus) features the three words embroidered on the side. If you’re looking for the perfect way to accessorize your next lunch-date look, the Royal Fox V2 Wool Hat ($250 at Nordstrom) is a stunning wool hat that features a velvet bow and wide brim.