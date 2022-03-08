Today, you’ll find deals on Nike’s Jordan line, discounted patio furniture and savings on outdoor hot tubs and saunas. All that and more below.

2-Day Home Sale

Macy's

Through March 9, you can find deals of up to 60% off furniture, kitchen, luggage, bed, bath and home decor during Macy’s home sale. Maybe you’re due for a new set of plush spring towels, ready to find a stunning dinnerware set for the holidays or are searching for that perfect living room couch and rug combo to really make your home feel complete. Whatever you need, Macy’s has got you — and your home — covered.

20% with code CNN Sleep

Avocado

All set to spring your clocks forward? Make sure your bedroom is ready for a great night’s sleep and save 10% on pillows and bedding at Avocado through March 21 with code CNNSLEEP.

25% with code CELEBRATE

SkinStore

Celebrate 25 years of SkinStore with savings of up to 50% during the brand’s anniversary sale. Plus, enjoy 25% off select top beauty brands like First Aid Beauty, BeautyStat and NUXE by using code CELEBRATE at checkout. And if that isn’t reason enough to jump for joy, snag a 13-Piece Beauty Bag, valued at $188, when you spend $150 or more.

Jordan Sale

Nike

Been eyeing a new colorful pair of beloved Jordan’s? Get outfitted from head to toe with savings of up to 48% off select styles of Men’s, Women’s and Kid’s Jordan products like shoes, pants, hoodies, and shirts on the Nike site.

$2,063.10 $569.99 at Wayfair

Mirabel 79” Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2) Wayfair

With Spring and Summer approaching, you’ll likely want to spend some more time outside. Relax with these beautiful chaise lounge chairs now on sale for 72% off. Currently available in three different shades, these chairs are water resistant and have five different position settings so whether you want to read, sleep or have a chat, you’ll never have to leave your seat.

More deals to shop

• Realize your dream of the perfect stacked ring set with 20% off all rings at Baublebar—just use the code STACKING20 at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

• Always a classic, the Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle is $38.25 instead of $51.50 on Amazon right now.

• Save 20% on a seasonal candle bundle at Homesick, which includes a floral, a woody, and a “clean” (think lime and linen) candle for wherever your current vibe is taking you.

• You don’t need to be doing an asana for an excuse to wear super-comfortable Beyond Yoga Men’s Freefit jogger pants, now 50% off at REI.

• Save a cool $100 off the Bella Pro Series 9-qt. Digital Air Fryer at Best Buy, which has a handy frying drawer you can divide into two compartments (wings and fries) or leave as one (a roast chicken).

• Get two top-rated AquaSonic Wireless Electric Toothbrushs for less than $34 during this 50%-off deal on Amazon.

• Save $88 on a midcentury-modern-esque Nathan James Andi computer table at Walmart—its slim silhouette is great for apartments without a ton of space.

• Casper is one of the top leaders in the bedding game, and right now you can save 20% off the Casper Original King Pillow at Bed Bath & Beyond.

• Save up to $1,750 off select hot tubs and saunas at The Home Depot—the kind of deal that makes a relaxation-minded purchase a bit more relaxing.

• With a Zoom-call friendly top half and a lazy-day-friendly bottom half, Sweaty Betty’s Gary Long Sleeve Jumpsuit will be an immediate closet staple—especially at 50% off.

Deals you may have missed

Take 30% off with code SPRINGFEVER

Totes

Even though winter might be melting away, the spring showers are right around the corner. Get your whole household prepped with rain boots, coats, hats, umbrellas and more at Totes. Plus, you can spalsh into savings by using code SPRINGFEVER at checkout to take an extra 30% off.

Save up to 40% on Last Chance items

Parachute

Daylight savings is back again on Sunday. Make sure you’ve got everything you need to set yourself up for a successful night of sleep by shopping the last chance deals at Parachute. Maybe you’re ready to snuggle up to a new sheet set or slip into a super soft pair of socks or slippers, either way you’ll definitely be looking forward to the nighttime wind-down with Parachute’s products.

Save up to 60% on Winter Wear

Marmot

Save up to 60% on winter outwear now at Marmot. Even with warmer days ahead, it’s never to early to snag deals on all the ski and snowboarding apparel you know you’ll need come November and December.

$34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just Zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now our pick for best thick yoga mat is almost 30% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a nonslip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

Surprise Sale up to 75% off

Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

$199.99 From $64.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung

A refurbished version of Samsung’s newest and best earbuds is down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen: Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for as low as $64.99 in Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. These buds specifically are Geek Squad-certified to work like new. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Up to 20% off with code REFRESH

Dermstore Dermstore

Revamp your beauty routine at Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event, featuring up to 20% off must-have skin care, hair care, makeup and devices from top brands like Olaplex, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, Ilia and much more. Just use code REFRESH at checkout, and be sure to shop before the sale ends on March 10.

$3,799.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Sony A90J OLED TV Amazon

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $800 off — the lowest price we’ve seen yet — the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.

$379 $329 at Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 Bose

If comfort is your top priority when it comes to headphones, this deal is for you: We named the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 our top pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, and right now they’re back down to their lowest price ever of $329 at Amazon. These cans feature plush memory foam in both the ear cups and top headband, so you’ll feel totally swathed in softness while you rock out to your top tunes or take in your favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

$1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is our top pick for creatives and power users. If you live for editing photos and videos or just need a versatile device that can help bring the vivid designs in your mind to life, this is the one for you. And for today only, you can score it for $200 off at Best Buy

Up to 40% off

Patagonia

If you’ve got a Patagonia jacket in your closet, you know that it’s an easy-to-reach-for staple in cooler weather. Whether you’re an adventurer who needs reliable protection from the great outdoors or just someone who wants quality products they can depend on to last, Patagonia’s winter sale is worth a browse. From jackets and sweaters to backpacks and kids’ vests, find everything you need to get equipped for your next outing.