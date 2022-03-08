Taiwan watches China as China and the world watch Ukraine

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)China is closely watching the events in Ukraine to evaluate its own strategy towards Taiwan, the island's foreign minister has warned.
"When we watch the events in Ukraine evolving ... we are also watching very carefully what China may do to Taiwan," Joseph Wu said during a press conference Monday.
Some analysts have pointed to parallels between Russia's designs on Ukraine and fears over the future of Taiwan -- a self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force.
"The danger will be that the Chinese leaders think that the Western reaction to the Russian aggression is weak and not coherent, and not having any impact. The Chinese might take that as a positive lesson," added Wu while discussing additional steps that Taiwan is taking to help Ukraine.
Asked if he is concerned the crisis in Ukraine makes it more or less likely China will make a similar move, Wu said the world has seen an "expansion of authoritarianism," pointing to the joint declaration issued by China and Russia last month.
"President Xi Jinping has also spoken about the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, including building up militarily around China," Wu said.
China has repeatedly refused to condemn Russian actions in Ukraine and on Monday the country's Foreign Minister Wang Yi described relations between Beijing and Moscow "rock solid."
Allied democracies
Wu's comments Monday echoed remarks he made in an interview with CNN last year in which he characterized Taiwan as a check on China's ambitions.
"It's about Chinese authoritarianism trying to expand its own influence ... Far beyond its borders, even into the Western hemisphere," Wu said in June 2021. "They want to exercise their authoritarian rule and impose the authoritarian international order."
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Western governments that Russia's war will not stop at the borders of his country -- and an attack on freedoms in Ukraine will affect the rest of the world.
"We are in this zone of freedom. And when the limits of rights and freedoms are being violated and stepped on, then you have to protect us. Because we will come first. You will come second," Zelensky told ABC News.
Zelensky called