Taiwan watches China as China and the world watch Ukraine

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) China is closely watching the events in Ukraine to evaluate its own strategy towards Taiwan, the island's foreign minister has warned.

"When we watch the events in Ukraine evolving ... we are also watching very carefully what China may do to Taiwan ," Joseph Wu said during a press conference Monday.

Some analysts have pointed to parallels between Russia's designs on Ukraine and fears over the future of Taiwan -- a self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own and has not ruled out taking by force.

"The danger will be that the Chinese leaders think that the Western reaction to the Russian aggression is weak and not coherent, and not having any impact. The Chinese might take that as a positive lesson," added Wu while discussing additional steps that Taiwan is taking to help Ukraine.

Asked if he is concerned the crisis in Ukraine makes it more or less likely China will make a similar move, Wu said the world has seen an "expansion of authoritarianism," pointing to the joint declaration issued by China and Russia last month.

