How feminism became a hot topic in South Korea's presidential election
Updated 10:58 PM ET, Tue March 8, 2022
Seoul, South Korea (CNN)A furious crowd gathered in central Seoul last month to protest against the policies of a man who isn't even in power.
Waving signs and wearing white sashes emblazoned with the words "Vote for Women," they accused presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol of attempting to appeal to anti-feminists to garner support ahead of the election.
"You don't deserve to be a presidential candidate, Yoon," the mainly female crowd chanted. "Go away."
The protest highlighted how heated South Korea's gender war has become ahead of the country's March 9 presidential vote, with both leading candidates wading into the issue to win over young voters who are increasingly split along gender lines.
Facing a hypercompetitive job market and skyrocketing housing prices, anti-feminists claim the country's bid to address gender inequality has tipped too far in women's favor. Feminists, meanwhile, point to the country's widespread sexual violence, entrenched gender expectations, and low female representation in boardrooms and in politics as examples of how discrimination against women is still rife.
Surveys show a growing proportion of young men are opposed to feminism -- and conservative candidate and political novice Yoon is attempting to win their support. He's promising to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which he claims is unfair to men, and raise the penalty for falsely reporting sex crimes. CNN approached Yoon's office for comment on his gender policies but did not receive a response.
Meanwhile, liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung of the incumbent Democratic Party has tried to strike a more balanced tone. He says discrimination against men is wrong -- an apparent nod to the views of anti-feminist men -- but has also promised to close the gender wage gap.
He says he'll keep the gender ministry -- but change its Korean name so that it no longer includes the word "women." But in the last few days of the election, he appears to have accepted that he won't win the young male votes and is proactively courting online feminist communities.
In a statement to CNN, Lee's office said he had created "many gender-related policies" for women and men, including a quota system for women to hold at least 30% for high-ranking public roles, benefits for new mothers and expanded support for paternity leave.
The heated election campaign has left women feeling as if the real issues facing them are being used for political point-scoring. And some worry that if Yoon wins the March 9 election, divisions between genders could widen even further.
The rise of anti-feminists
Since the brutal 2016 murder in Seoul's trendy Gangnam neighborhood of a young woman targeted for her gender, South Korea has faced a reckoning over its attitudes toward women.
Activists pushed to address sexual harassment and widespread discrimination and found an ally in outgoing President Moon Jae-In, who vowed to "become a feminist president" before he was elected in 2017.
But in the years since, some men say the needle has moved too far. Anti-feminists point to statistics showing women are now going to university at a higher rate than men and say that compulsory military service for men gives women an advantage in the jobs market. Some place South Korea's demographic crisis, caused by slipping birth rates, square