Xi says China is willing to play role in mediating Ukraine crisis, in call with European leaders

(CNN) President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is willing to "work actively" with the international community to mediate the war in Ukraine, but did not offer details and reiterated his opposition to Western sanctions against Russia.

During a virtual call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, Xi said the situation in Ukraine was "worrisome" and China was "deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again on the European continent," according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

"China will stay in communication and coordination with France, Germany and the EU and, in light of the needs of the parties involved, work actively together with the international community," the statement said, adding that all efforts "conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be supported."

According to China's Foreign Ministry, Scholz and Macron said their two countries are ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Beijing to promote peace talks.

China and Russia share a strategic interest in challenging the West, but the invasion of Ukraine has put their friendship to the test

