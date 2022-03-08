At least one member of the 'CITGO 6' released from prison in Venezuela

(CNN) At least one American member of the so-called CITGO 6 has been released from prison in Venezuela, a lawyer assisting several of the CITGO 6 and a spokesman from a Venezuelan nongovernmental organization that's providing legal assistance to prisoners in the country both told CNN.

Gustavo Cárdenas, a US citizen detained in Caracas since 2017 who's one of six former oil executives the US refinery CITGO, was released from prison on Tuesday evening, the lawyer and the NGO said.

Jorge Alberto Fernandez, a Cuban-US dual citizen detained in Venezuela since February 2021, was also released from prison on Tuesday, his lawyer Maria Alejandra Poleo told CNN.

Fernandez, who is not one of the CITGO 6, had been detained in the western city of San Cristobal shortly after entering Venezuela from neighboring Colombia. He was accused of terrorism for carrying a small domestic drone, Poleo told CNN. Flying a drone without a license is illegal in Venezuela.

The releases follow a high-profile visit by US officials to Caracas on Saturday -- the first since diplomatic relations between the two countries broke down in 2019.

