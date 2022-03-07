Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian space chief engage in Twitter fight

(CNN) An extraordinary war of words is transpiring between the head of Russia's space agency and one of NASA's most famous former astronauts as the US-Russian partnership at the International Space Station hits its lowest point since its inception.

Scott Kelly, who famously spent a year in space aboard the station, has been blocked on Twitter by Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin after Kelly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Rogozin's repeated threats to pull out of the International Space Station , typically a venue of cooperation immune from geopolitical chaos.

"Get off, you moron!" Rogozin said in a quickly deleted Tweet. "Otherwise, the death of the International Space Station will be on your conscience."

"Dimon, why did you delete this tweet?" Kelly replied in Russian. "Don't want everyone to see what kind of child you are?"

In an interview with CNN, Kelly described it as "the first Twitter argument I've ever had."

