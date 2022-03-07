Texas Children's Hospital halts hormone therapies for transgender children in response to governor and AG's recent actions

(CNN) Texas Children's Hospital has halted providing hormone therapies for transgender children, the hospital confirmed to CNN in a statement Monday.

The move comes in response to the recent actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to TCH Public Relations Manager Natasha Barrett.

procedures for transgender children can constitute a form of Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas." In a legal opinion released publicly in February Paxton said gender-affirming treatments and surgicalprocedures for transgender children can constitute a form of child abuse . The opinion prompted Abbott to instruct theDepartment of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters "to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas."

TCH said in a statement the hospital's mission is "to create a healthier future for all children, including transgender children, within the bounds of the law."

"After assessing the Attorney General's and Governor's actions, Texas Children's Hospital paused hormone-related prescription therapies for gender-affirming services. This step was taken to safeguard our healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential criminal legal ramifications," the TCH statement read.