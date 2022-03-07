US military to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii where water was contaminated by leak

(CNN) The Department of Defense will close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii permanently, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

The facility was temporarily closed after water was contaminated by a petroleum leak from the facility that sickened military families and children in Hawaii in November.

The facility will be defueled and closed permanently, Kirby said. The fuel will be repositioned in "a few locations," Kirby said.

The incident in November left thousands of military families and people in the local community in Hawaii without safe drinking water.

The fuel facility sits 100 feet above the Red Hill aquifer, which supplies drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and other parts of Hawaii. Nearly 1 million people on Oahu rely on it for water, according to the Hawaii Board of Water Supply.

