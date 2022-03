3 students are in critical condition after a shooting at an Iowa high school

(CNN) Authorities responded to a shooting Monday at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, that left at least three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

Douglass told CNN the victims included two boys and one girl. All three have been taken to area hospitals.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"There are reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon," the school district tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

