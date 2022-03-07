Nikola Jokic's monster triple-double inspires Nuggets to overtime win, Tatum drops 54 against the Nets

(CNN) With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic had endured, by his standards, a relatively quiet game.

The Serb had 16 points and his Denver Nuggets -- having squandered a 21-point lead -- were staring down the barrel of a surprise home defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

What followed was a devastating display of individual brilliance, as Jokic scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to drag the Nuggets to a 138-130 overtime victory at the Ball Arena.

In a week of solo masterclasses in the NBA -- Ja Morant securing a historic 52-point haul before LeBron James dropped 56 against the Golden State Warriors -- Jokic continued the trend with his league-best 17th triple-double of the season.

Jokic drives to the basket.

The 27-year-old added 12 rebounds and 11 assists to his 46 points, the extent of his one-man carry job underscored by three steals and four blocks.

