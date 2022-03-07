Global Covid-19 deaths surpass 6 million

(CNN) The global Covid-19 death toll surpassed 6 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Global daily deaths have been dropping quickly over the past month, down from about 11,000 a day in the second week of February to about 7,000 a day now -- one of the lowest rates reported over the past year.

But the loss is still immense, with about 1 million deaths recorded over the past four months.

About 1 in every 1,300 people globally has died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and experts have said official death tolls are likely an undercount.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted on Sunday that it's "too early to declare victory" over Covid-19.



"Many countries are facing high rates of hospitalization & death. With high transmission, the threat of a new, more dangerous variant remains real. We urge all people to exercise caution and all governments to stay the course," he said.

