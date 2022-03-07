Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children

(CNN) The Florida Department of Health will recommend against Covid-19 vaccinations for healthy children, the state's top public health official said Monday, putting the state at odds with the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended children get vaccinated in November when the shot became available to most kids. Since then, about 22 million children have become fully vaccinated , including 1.1 million Florida kids.

But Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the state is going to issue separate guidance urging parents not to vaccinate their kids. Ladapo did not say when that guidance would become official and provided few additional details.

Florida would become the first state to break from the CDC on vaccines for children.

The announcement from Ladapo came at the end of a 90-minute discussion between some of the medical community's most vocal skeptics of pandemic mitigation measures . The event, hosted by Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, was harshly critical of the CDC and governments that took steps to slow the spread of the virus through mask mandates and shutdown measures.

