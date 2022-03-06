Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel condemns Roman Abramovich chant during tribute to Ukraine

(CNN) Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said it was "not the moment to give other messages" after fans chanted the name of the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich during a tribute to Ukraine.

A minute of applause was held at Turf Moor ahead of Chelsea's Premier League game against Burnley Saturday, during which chants of Abramovich's name could be heard on a Sky Sports broadcast

The chants were soon drowned out by boos from the stands.

"If we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together. We take the knee together, if an important person from other clubs or from our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect," Tuchel told reporters after the game, which Chelsea won 4-0.

"It's not the moment to give other messages, it's a moment to show respect. We do this because this is what we are also as a club, we show respect as a club. We need our fans to commit to this minute of applause in the moment.

Read More