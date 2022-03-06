At least 22 injured as fights break out among fans at Mexican soccer game

(CNN) A mass brawl broke out in the stands of a soccer game in Mexico on Saturday and left at least 22 people injured, two of whom are in a serious condition.

The Liga MX game between Querétaro and Atlas was abandoned in the second half as fights ensued in the Corregidora stadium.

According to the Civil Protection coordination in the state of Querétaro, all of those injured are male and nine are in hospital. No deaths were reported.

Photos from the game show fans, some of whom appear bloodied, brawling on the field and in the stands, throwing punches and hitting each other with objects.

The game was suspended after fighting broke out between fans.

"We utterly condemn the events that occurred today at the Corregidora stadium," said a statement from Querétaro.

Read More