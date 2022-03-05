Tornado kills 6, including 2 children, near Des Moines, Iowa, officials say

(CNN) Six people -- including two children -- died in a tornado near Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, officials said.

The two children who died were under the age of five, Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said.

"This is, I think, the worst anyone has seen in quite a long time," Ayala said.

The tornado in Madison County, which is southwest of Des Moines, also left one adult with life-threatening injuries and three others hospitalized in serious condition, Ayala said.

The National Weather Service office in Des Moines said an initial estimate shows it was an EF3 tornado, with wind speeds of at least 136 miles per hour.

Read More