Former police officer sentenced to 6 years for killing a Black man while responding to a 2019 traffic incident

(CNN) A former Kansas City police officer convicted in the killing in 2019 of a Black man who was backing a pickup truck into his garage was sentenced Friday to six years in prison and will remain free on bond while his conviction is appealed.

Eric DeValkenaere, who's White, was sentenced to three years for the involuntary manslaughter of Cameron Lamb and six years for armed criminal actions, Valerie Hartman, a spokesperson for the 16th Judicial Circuit Court, told CNN.

Judge James Dale Youngs -- who found DeValkenaere guilty last November in a bench trial -- ordered that the sentences be served concurrently, Hartman said.

Defense attorney Molly Hastings did not respond to CNN's request for comment Friday evening.

Laurie Bey, Lamb's mother, called the sentence "a fair decision" during a news conference following the hearing.

