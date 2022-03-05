Fort Lauderdale police chief fired over minority-first practices in hiring and promotions, report says

(CNN) The city of Fort Lauderdale has fired its police chief Larry Scirotto, who has been in office for less than a year, following allegations of discriminatory practices for promotions.

Scirotto was sworn-in as police chief in mid-August, and the city had hired a law firm by November to investigate complaints of discrimination before he was fired on Thursday, according to a copy of the law firm's report obtained by CNN.

The investigation concluded that during his time as police chief, Scirotto implemented an approach to hiring and promotion that was unfairly focused on minority candidates.

The report said Scirotto once pointed to a conference room wall displaying photos of the department's command staff and stated, "that wall is too white," and "I'm gonna change that."

In one example in the report, Scirotto is alleged to have overlooked a White man with 20 years tenure with the department, and instead narrowed the choice between two men of color, and asked, "which one is blacker."

