North Carolina defeats Duke, spoils Mike Krzyzewski's final home game

The Tar Heels defeated the #4 ranked Blue Devils 94-81 to hand their rivals their fifth loss of the season.

Duke Blue Devils fans hold up a sign of head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke associate coach and former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer will take over as head coach starting next season.

After the game, the school held a ceremony to honor Coach K despite the loss.

"I'm sorry about this afternoon," Krzyzewski said addressing the sellout crowd. "... it's unacceptable. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable."

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on as he is recognized prior to a game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

There were 96 former Duke players in attendance to watch the game Saturday, including Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Elton Brand, and JJ Reddick.

Krzyzewski said with his family by his side, "Our family has grown up here. 10 grandchildren, our three beautiful daughters and we have absolutely loved being a part of the Duke family. It's hard for me to believe this is over and so I'm just going to say the regular season is over all right?"

Duke is the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament which is scheduled to start March 8 through March 12. The first round of the NCAA men's tournament is scheduled to begin March 15.