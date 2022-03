North Carolina defeats Duke, spoils Mike Krzyzewski's final home game

(CNN) University of North Carolina spoiled Duke University head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Tar Heels defeated the #4 ranked Blue Devils 94-81 to hand their rivals their fifth loss of the season.

After 42 years and five national championships, the 75-year-old Krzyzewski, who is the all-time winningest coach in men's Division I college basketball, will be retiring from coaching following the conclusion of the 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

Duke Blue Devils fans hold up a sign of head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke associate coach and former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer will take over as head coach starting next season.

"Coach K," as he is affectionately known, led the Duke men's program to five national championships in 42 seasons, in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015, according to the NCAA.

Read More