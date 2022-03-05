Haas F1 team terminates contract with Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and title partner Uralkali

(CNN) The Haas F1 team has terminated the contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and its title sponsor Uralkali amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the team announced on Saturday.

Mazepin was preparing to compete in his second season in F1 having raced for Haas throughout 2021.

"Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin," the team said in a statement.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

A replacement driver is expected to be named next week.

Read More