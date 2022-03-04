First Black student at University of Alabama dies after receiving school recognition

(CNN) The first Black student to attend the University of Alabama has died, days after a building on campus was dedicated in her honor, the university announced in a statement.

Autherine Lucy Foster, whose last name was then Lucy, made history in 1956 when she enrolled as the university's first Black student. She was the first Black person to go to an all-White school or university in the state.

"While we mourn the loss of a legend who embodied love, integrity and a spirit of determination, we are comforted by knowing her legacy will continue at The University of Alabama and beyond," UA President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement.

Bell said Foster "will always be remembered as one who broke barriers, reminded us of the respect due to every individual and lived a life of strength in steadfast service to her students and community."

The civil rights activist and education leader was expelled from school after her third day of classes, following a violent mob that surrounded the building that now bears her name. At the time, she took shelter in the School of Education Library after university officials helped her escape.

Read More