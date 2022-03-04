Stanford University star soccer player died by suicide, parents tell NBC

(CNN) Stanford University star soccer player Katie Meyer died by suicide, her mother told NBC's "Today" show during an emotional interview Friday.

Meyer, a senior who helped secure the 2019 NCAA championship title for the Cardinal, was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday, according to the university.

"The last couple of days are like a parent's worst nightmare and you don't wake up from it, so it's just horrific," Gina Meyer, Stephanie's mother, said in the taped interview.

