Stanford University star soccer player died by suicide, parents tell NBC

Meyer, a senior who helped secure the 2019 NCAA championship title for the Cardinal, was found dead in her dorm room on Tuesday, according to the university.

"The last couple of days are like a parent's worst nightmare and you don't wake up from it, so it's just horrific," Gina Meyer, Stephanie's mother, said in the taped interview.

"She was excited and she had a lot on her plate, and she had a lot going on, but she was happy. She was in great spirits," Gina Meyer said.

"She was the usual jovial Katie," added Stephanie's father, Steve Meyer.

"We're struggling right now, struggling to know, you know, what happened and why it happened. You know, we're just, like, heartbroken. We're so heartbroken," Gina Meyer said, her voice cracking with emotion.'

She wore her daughter's red sweatshirt to the interview because "every mom is gonna understand it, but when you smell it, it smells like her. Smells like Katie. You know, just her scent," she said, hand over her heart, sobbing. "I'm wearing it because I want to be close to her, so yes, it is hers."

CNN has contacted Stanford University and the medical examiner's office.