14 children hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a day care in Northern California

(CNN) Fourteen children were taken to hospitals Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a day care center in north-central California, officials said.

Most of the children were taken to hospitals for precautionary reasons, the Anderson Police Department said in a statement. No fatalities were reported, and none are expected, police said.

Nine children, whose ages weren't immediately released, were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding and are in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Three people were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and the spokesperson didn't provide ages nor the conditions of those patients.

