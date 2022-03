14 children hospitalized after a vehicle crashes into a day care in Northern California

(CNN) Fourteen children were taken to hospitals Thursday after a vehicle crashed into a day care center in north-central California, officials said.

Most of the children were taken to hospitals for precautionary reasons, the Anderson Police Department said in a statement. No fatalities were reported, and none are expected, police said.

Anderson, a city of about 11,300 people , is located 150 miles north of Sacramento.

Nine children, whose ages weren't immediately released, were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding and are in stable condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Three people were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and the spokesperson didn't provide ages nor the conditions of those patients.

