Hand size -- and a random act of kindness -- focus on day one of 2022 scouting combine

(CNN) The hand size of the top quarterback prospect entering this season's NFL draft was the main talking point after the opening day of the 2022 scouting combine on Thursday.

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy runner-up, is tipped to be a first round pick in April's draft.

Both NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN reported that his right hand -- his throwing hand -- measured at 8 ½ inches.

According to NFL.com, that would make it smaller than any other starting NFL QB in the league in 2021.

The size of a quarterback's throwing hand is important because having a smaller hand makes it harder to grip the ball, therefore making it more difficult to play the position -- especially in adverse weather conditions.

