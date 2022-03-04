Dita Alangkara/AP Participants perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing on Friday, March 4. The best photos from the Winter Paralympics in Beijing

The Winter Paralympics have begun in Beijing less than two weeks after the Olympics were held in the Chinese capital.

A lot has changed in the world since the Olympics ended. A few days after the closing ceremony, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking an international outcry and heavy sanctions against Russia.

Because of the invasion, Russian and Belarusian athletes will no longer be able to compete at the Paralympics. The International Paralympic Committee said multiple teams had threatened not to compete if those athletes were allowed to take part.

Ukraine will send a full contingent of 20 athletes and nine guides, the IPC announced. Ukrainian athletes will compete in two sports in Beijing: biathlon and cross-country skiing.

Here are the most compelling photos we've seen during the Paralympics so far.