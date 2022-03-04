US first lady Jill Biden speaks at the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2022.

CNN —

First lady Jill Biden on Friday is scheduled to attend memorial services for the father of White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and the husband of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the first lady’s spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

The service for Kevin O’Malley, who died on March 1 after a battle with cancer, will take place in Boston. Later on Friday, the first lady is scheduled to fly to San Francisco to attend a memorial service for Richard Blum, who died last week of cancer.

The first lady will spend the night in San Francisco and on Tuesday morning will headline a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at a private residence. This will mark the first in-person fundraiser she has attended as first lady. Biden has participated in several virtual fundraisers over the last year, due to the pandemic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.