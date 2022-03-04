This article contains audio elements. Press the play button to hear the family in their own words.

Now, it was a reality.

This is the story of their escape from Kyiv.

Thursday 2/24, around 6:00 a.m.

One hour after the start of the Russian invasion

At first, Yana thought her husband was mistaken. The loud boom couldn't be an attack.

"(She) told me, don't worry, let's sleep," Sergii said.

"But then we heard another explosion in Kyiv, and I told her that wait, for sure, it's an explosion and it's some kind of missile or something. And we started to listen, to read the news. And we understood that the war started and that a Russian invasion is ongoing," he said.

Yana, Liza and Sergii Lysenko in their apartment on Thursday morning. They initially intended to stay home.

Thursday 2/24, 10:05 a.m.

Five hours after the start of the invasion

By mid-morning, the situation was crystal-clear: Russian forces had invaded Ukraine from three sides and Kyiv appeared to be one of Moscow's targets.

Still, Sergii and Yana decided to stay put with their three-year-old daughter, Liza, after hearing from friends that roads leading out of the capital were clogged with long lines of traffic.

Nonetheless, they decided to pack their bags, just in case.

"We are a bit in shock and trying to stay calm, not to show anything to our child," Sergii said.

While little Liza didn't understand what was going on, she seemed to know something wasn't right because there was no kindergarten, they said.

Transcript: "The first question was in the morning why we don't go to the kindergarten and what is happening? I said that...we stayed home for a while because we have some problems but I...for now I don't want to explain some bad things for her."

Thursday 2/24, 9:31 p.m.

16 hours after the start of the invasion

By the afternoon, Yana and Sergii had decided to leave their Kyiv home. They jumped in the car and started heading west to Ternopil, a town 300 miles from Kyiv and around 120 miles from the Polish border.

"We think it will be more safe in Ternopil. The last thing was when we heard the bomb, that's why we decided to get out from the city because we are living in the center," Yana said.

Yana and Sergii driving out of Kyiv on Thursday evening.

As the family drove out of the city, the gravity of the situation became clear. This was a war.

Transcript: "The situation is a lot of blog posts, a lot of our guys, our army is the best because they ask where we are going, everything is ok, they say that we will win."

They drove through the night, but their progress was slow. With thousands of people fleeing Kyiv to the west, the roads were jammed with traffic.

It was impossible to find anywhere to stay and get some rest.

Transcript: "We didn't stop because there was a lot of cars and our road was blocked. So we moved on, only 500 meters in four hours. With a little child it was very terrible."

Friday 2/25, 1:00 a.m.

32 hours after the start of the invasion

The Lysenkos had been on the road for 12 hours. All of the hotels along the way were completely booked out, so they spent the night driving. Liza slept in the back as they crossed the country, curled up in her car seat.